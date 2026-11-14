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Basketball
📅 Murray State Racers host Arkansas–Pine Bluff on Dec. 9
12 days ago
📅 Murray State men’s basketball home game vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff
Catch the Murray State Racers Men’s Basketball team take on Arkansas–Pine Bluff at the newly renovated CFSB Center.
- Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray
- Contact: 270-809-5577
If you’re looking for a fun night out, this is a good chance to cheer on the Racers at home. Call 270-809-5577 for more information or ticket details.
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