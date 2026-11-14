📅 Murray State men’s basketball home game vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff

Catch the Murray State Racers Men’s Basketball team take on Arkansas–Pine Bluff at the newly renovated CFSB Center.

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 7:00 PM

Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray

Contact: 270-809-5577

If you’re looking for a fun night out, this is a good chance to cheer on the Racers at home. Call 270-809-5577 for more information or ticket details.