Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, KY? These adoptable cats at our local shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

All are available through Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Adoption fee for each cat is $60 (cash or check), which includes a microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care they needed at the shelter. An additional $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit is collected at adoption.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)

(+ $80 spay/neuter deposit) Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

To adopt Dino, first fill out the application at the county website, then email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Dino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Status: Intact (not yet neutered; covered by deposit program)

Intact (not yet neutered; covered by deposit program) Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)

(+ $80 spay/neuter deposit) Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

To get started with Chowdah, complete the online application at the county site and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Chowdah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Status: Intact (not yet spayed; covered by deposit program)

Intact (not yet spayed; covered by deposit program) Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)

(+ $80 spay/neuter deposit) Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

To adopt Constance, fill out the application at the county website and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Constance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, KY, please consider visiting Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 759-4141 to learn more about these cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.