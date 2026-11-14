undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Murray Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, KY? These adoptable cats at our local shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
All are available through Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Adoption fee for each cat is $60 (cash or check), which includes a microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care they needed at the shelter. An additional $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit is collected at adoption.
Dino (OG Dynamite)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
To adopt Dino, first fill out the application at the county website, then email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Dino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chowdah
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Status: Intact (not yet neutered; covered by deposit program)
- Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
To get started with Chowdah, complete the online application at the county site and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Chowdah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Constance
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Status: Intact (not yet spayed; covered by deposit program)
- Adoption Fee: $60 (+ $80 spay/neuter deposit)
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
To adopt Constance, fill out the application at the county website and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Constance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Murray, KY, please consider visiting Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 759-4141 to learn more about these cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.