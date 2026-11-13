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🏥 Murray, KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Murray’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-style bedside care to retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work directly with patients.
PCT – Float (Dialysis Tech)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Murray, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis role where you set up and run hemodialysis machines, monitor patients, take vitals, and help keep the unit clean and safe. Great fit if you have patient care experience, like fast-paced work, and want strong on-the-job training in a specialty area.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 809 N 12th St, Murray, KY 42071
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; prorated for fewer hours)
Lead pharmacy care in a busy retail setting: verify and dispense prescriptions, counsel patients, and give immunizations. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, performance bonuses, and company-paid education options through Live Better U.
CNA
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide basic daily care for residents in a skilled nursing setting—help with bathing, feeding, mobility, and comfort while supporting the nursing team. You’ll need a current Kentucky CNA certification and be ready for a physically active, high-contact role.
LPN
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care under RN/physician direction: give meds, take vitals, change dressings, assist with personal care, and document care plans. Ideal if you want steady hands-on work in long-term care and already hold a current LPN license and CPR.
RN
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead bedside care and act as a patient and family advocate in a skilled nursing facility. You’ll manage care plans, give medications and treatments, coordinate with physicians, and guide other staff—best for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience who like geriatrics and complex care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply. Murray’s healthcare employers are hiring across skill levels, so it’s a good time to put in an application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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