Murray’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-style bedside care to retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work directly with patients.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Murray, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role where you set up and run hemodialysis machines, monitor patients, take vitals, and help keep the unit clean and safe. Great fit if you have patient care experience, like fast-paced work, and want strong on-the-job training in a specialty area.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 809 N 12th St, Murray, KY 42071

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; prorated for fewer hours)

Lead pharmacy care in a busy retail setting: verify and dispense prescriptions, counsel patients, and give immunizations. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, performance bonuses, and company-paid education options through Live Better U.

Employer: Spring Creek Rehab

Location: Murray, KY

Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)

Likely (see posting) Salary: Not listed

Provide basic daily care for residents in a skilled nursing setting—help with bathing, feeding, mobility, and comfort while supporting the nursing team. You’ll need a current Kentucky CNA certification and be ready for a physically active, high-contact role.

Employer: Spring Creek Rehab

Location: Murray, KY

Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)

Likely (see posting) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care under RN/physician direction: give meds, take vitals, change dressings, assist with personal care, and document care plans. Ideal if you want steady hands-on work in long-term care and already hold a current LPN license and CPR.

Employer: Spring Creek Rehab

Location: Murray, KY

Type: Likely part-time/other (see posting)

Likely (see posting) Salary: Not listed

Lead bedside care and act as a patient and family advocate in a skilled nursing facility. You’ll manage care plans, give medications and treatments, coordinate with physicians, and guide other staff—best for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience who like geriatrics and complex care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply. Murray’s healthcare employers are hiring across skill levels, so it’s a good time to put in an application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.