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🍽️ Murray, KY Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Murray’s food scene is busy right now, from the hospital kitchen to campus dining. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these roles are worth a look.
Cook – Hospital Kitchen (Full-Time)
- Employer: HHS, LLC
- Location: Murray, KY – Murray Calloway County Hospital
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Type: Full-Time
- Shifts: 5:00 AM–1:30 PM, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, or 11:00 AM–7:30 PM
Cook meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a clean, professional hospital kitchen. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a commercial kitchen, can handle being on your feet, and want steady hours with a healthcare employer.
Food Service Worker – Murray State University
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Murray, KY – Murray State University
- Pay Range: $11.03–$13.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time or Part-Time
- Shifts: Mornings and afternoons/evenings, varying days
Help prep, serve, and stock food stations on campus while keeping areas clean and welcoming. No experience needed, and there’s flexible scheduling plus access to training and growth if you want to build a longer-term food service career.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.