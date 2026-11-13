Murray’s food scene is busy right now, from the hospital kitchen to campus dining. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HHS, LLC

HHS, LLC Location: Murray, KY – Murray Calloway County Hospital

Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Full-Time

Shifts: 5:00 AM–1:30 PM, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, or 11:00 AM–7:30 PM

Cook meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a clean, professional hospital kitchen. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a commercial kitchen, can handle being on your feet, and want steady hours with a healthcare employer.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Murray, KY – Murray State University

Pay Range: $11.03–$13.00/hour

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Shifts: Mornings and afternoons/evenings, varying days

Help prep, serve, and stock food stations on campus while keeping areas clean and welcoming. No experience needed, and there’s flexible scheduling plus access to training and growth if you want to build a longer-term food service career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.