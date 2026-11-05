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Murray
🏥 Murray KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Therapy & Pharmacy
4 days ago
Murray’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in rehab therapy and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several roles worth a quick look.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #410
- Location: Murray, KY (809 N 12th St)
- Salary: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Part-Time, opening/morning shifts
This role supports the pharmacy team with prescriptions, patient questions, and in-store customer service. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not listed (clinical role)
Work under licensed PTs to help patients recover from injuries, illness, or surgery. Good fit if you’re credentialed in KY as a PTA, enjoy direct patient care, and like a fast-paced rehab setting.
Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Not listed (licensed PT role)
Evaluate and treat a mix of orthopedic, neuro, and cardio patients, and build full treatment plans. This one offers flexible scheduling, a competitive salary, and ongoing training with a supportive rehab team.
(COTA) Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Spring Creek Rehab
- Location: Murray, KY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not listed (COTA role; flexible schedule)
Help OTs carry out treatment plans so patients can be more independent in daily life. You’ll need current COTA certification and be open to a flexible schedule that may include some evenings or weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, setting, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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