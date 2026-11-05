🐱 Sweet Murray, KY Cats Ready for Adoption and Love

Murray has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter and come with important vet care included in their fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Special sponsored rate – listed as $40 (note: description also mentions a $100 cash adoption fee that includes vetting; please confirm with shelter)

(note: description also mentions a that includes vetting; please confirm with shelter) Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Vet care included (per shelter description): spay/neuter, vaccines, fecal test, flea prevention, and microchip.

To adopt Merlin, you’ll need to fill out an application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit collected at adoption (check will be cashed)

collected at adoption (check will be cashed) Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.

Apply online at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your form to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Darling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit

Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Start with the online application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit

Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov to get started.

👉 Meet Dynamite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit

Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Begin the process at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your completed application to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Demo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)

Listed as (not yet spayed) Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit

Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.

To meet Lovely, fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Lovely and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)

Listed as (not yet spayed) Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit

Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 759-4141

Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Start by completing the online form at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and emailing it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.

👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, KY, please consider visiting Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 759-4141 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.