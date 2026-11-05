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Murray

🐱 Sweet Murray, KY Cats Ready for Adoption and Love

2 days ago

Murray has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter and come with important vet care included in their fee.

Merlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1Qxl_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: Special sponsored rate – listed as $40 (note: description also mentions a $100 cash adoption fee that includes vetting; please confirm with shelter)
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Vet care included (per shelter description): spay/neuter, vaccines, fecal test, flea prevention, and microchip.

To adopt Merlin, you’ll need to fill out an application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Darling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDIuI_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit collected at adoption (check will be cashed)
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.

Apply online at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your form to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Darling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dixie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2tOJ_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Start with the online application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dynamite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEeHf_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov to get started.
👉 Meet Dynamite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Demo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGzFE_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Begin the process at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your completed application to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Demo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lovely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF5aq_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.

To meet Lovely, fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Lovely and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Marigold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj6T6_1GmupLIe00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)
  • Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
  • Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
  • Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (270) 759-4141
  • Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.

Start by completing the online form at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and emailing it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, KY, please consider visiting Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 759-4141 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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