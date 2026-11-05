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🐱 Sweet Murray, KY Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Murray has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter and come with important vet care included in their fee.
Merlin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: Special sponsored rate – listed as $40 (note: description also mentions a $100 cash adoption fee that includes vetting; please confirm with shelter)
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Vet care included (per shelter description): spay/neuter, vaccines, fecal test, flea prevention, and microchip.
To adopt Merlin, you’ll need to fill out an application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darling
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit collected at adoption (check will be cashed)
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.
Apply online at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your form to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Darling and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.
Start with the online application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dynamite
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.
Fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov to get started.
👉 Meet Dynamite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Demo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.
Begin the process at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email your completed application to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Demo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lovely
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care needed while in shelter.
To meet Lovely, fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Lovely and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marigold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Spay/neuter status: Listed as intact (not yet spayed)
- Adoption fee: $60.00 (cash or check)
- Extra deposit: $80.00 good-faith spay/neuter deposit
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 759-4141
- Included with fee: microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any needed medical care.
Start by completing the online form at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ and emailing it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov.
👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Murray, KY, please consider visiting Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 759-4141 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.