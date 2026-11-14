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Murphy
📅 Free Christmas in the Park & tree lighting Dec. 5
12 days ago
📅 Free Christmas in the Park at Murphy City Hall
Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 4–8 p.m. at the Murphy City Hall Complex, 206 N Murphy Rd, Murphy, TX 75094.
Enjoy:
- Visits with Santa and live reindeer
- A snow tube slide, s’mores, holiday crafts, and letters to Santa
- Live performances, artisan vendors, and tasty food and seasonal treats
- The official Murphy Christmas Tree Lighting
Admission is free. Shopping and food cost extra.
You can also bring an unwrapped toy to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.
Bundle up, grab your friends and family, and make some cozy holiday memories close to home.
More Info: Calendar • Christmas in the Park
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