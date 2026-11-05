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Murphy
Murphy city offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11
2 days ago
City of Murphy offices will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen at their normal times on November 12, 2026. Solid waste collection will run on its regular schedule with no changes during this closure.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Murphy - Government
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