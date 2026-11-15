undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Murfreesboro
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Murfreesboro
4 days ago
Murfreesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from campus life to car washes. Here are several customer-facing roles, from entry level to management, all hiring in Murfreesboro, TN.
Retail Sales Associate – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Part-time (listed under full-time but described as part-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face helping shoppers pick the right tech, from TVs to laptops. You’ll get paid training, a strong employee discount, and benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.50/hr starting, $26.50/hr in Year 2
Help run a busy ALDI store: lead the team, manage schedules, and keep the store running smoothly. This role comes with competitive pay, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, parental leave), and clear growth paths.
MBO Store Merchandiser – Lewis Bakeries
- Employer: Lewis Bakeries
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN area
- Type: Part-time (approx. 15 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock and merchandise bread brands in local stores, do light bookkeeping, and travel between locations with flexible hours.
Retail Team Leader – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a zone of the sales floor, supervise associates, and keep merchandise looking great. This keyholder role offers medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and a 20% employee discount.
Store Crew – 7-Eleven
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role with flexible schedules where you’ll handle cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. Offers PTO, holiday premium pay, 401(k), tuition help, and advancement opportunities.
Supervisor (Part-Time) – Barnes & Noble College
- Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN (campus store)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great for someone who loves campus life and books. You’ll lead daily store operations, coach team members, and support students and faculty, with perks like employee discounts, DailyPay access, and potential 401(k).
Team Member – Whistle Express Car Wash
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified in excerpt)
Hands-on, outdoor job where you’re on the move guiding cars through the wash, keeping vacuums and the lot clean, and helping members. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day certification program and lots of room to grow.
Retail Route Sales Representative – Advantage Solutions
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN area
- Type: Not specified (field-based role)
- Salary: $17–$20/hr + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)
If you like driving and working independently, this one’s for you. You’ll visit multiple stores, stock and build displays for top snack brands, and enjoy Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, benefits, and weekly pay options.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Murfreesboro roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.