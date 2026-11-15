Murfreesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from campus life to car washes. Here are several customer-facing roles, from entry level to management, all hiring in Murfreesboro, TN.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Part-time (listed under full-time but described as part-time)

(listed under full-time but described as part-time) Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping shoppers pick the right tech, from TVs to laptops. You’ll get paid training, a strong employee discount, and benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.50/hr starting, $26.50/hr in Year 2

Help run a busy ALDI store: lead the team, manage schedules, and keep the store running smoothly. This role comes with competitive pay, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, parental leave), and clear growth paths.

Employer: Lewis Bakeries

Lewis Bakeries Location: Murfreesboro, TN area

Murfreesboro, TN area Type: Part-time (approx. 15 hrs/week)

(approx. 15 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock and merchandise bread brands in local stores, do light bookkeeping, and travel between locations with flexible hours.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a zone of the sales floor, supervise associates, and keep merchandise looking great. This keyholder role offers medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and a 20% employee discount.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with flexible schedules where you’ll handle cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. Offers PTO, holiday premium pay, 401(k), tuition help, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Murfreesboro, TN (campus store)

Murfreesboro, TN (campus store) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for someone who loves campus life and books. You’ll lead daily store operations, coach team members, and support students and faculty, with perks like employee discounts, DailyPay access, and potential 401(k).

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range listed (exact range not specified in excerpt)

Hands-on, outdoor job where you’re on the move guiding cars through the wash, keeping vacuums and the lot clean, and helping members. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day certification program and lots of room to grow.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Murfreesboro, TN area

Murfreesboro, TN area Type: Not specified (field-based role)

Not specified (field-based role) Salary: $17–$20/hr + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)

If you like driving and working independently, this one’s for you. You’ll visit multiple stores, stock and build displays for top snack brands, and enjoy Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, benefits, and weekly pay options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Murfreesboro roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.