Murfreesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff across many specialties. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or a clinical support role, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: PRN / Clinical Assistant

Salary: Not listed

This role supports OB/GYN providers with patient intake, vitals, procedures, and education in a busy multi-specialty clinic. Great fit if you’ve completed a Medical Assistant program, have CPR, and want strong benefits and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time / Student Extern

Salary: Not listed

Designed for respiratory therapy students, this externship lets you assist with assessments, oxygen and aerosol therapy, ventilator checks, and EMR charting under licensed therapists. Good way to build hands-on experience while you’re still in school.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time / RN

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role where you’ll triage, stabilize, medicate, and closely monitor patients of all ages. Best for RNs with strong clinical judgment who like high-intensity work and close teamwork with physicians and the care team.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time / MRI Tech

Salary: Not listed

Operate MRI scanners, position patients, and work with radiologists to get clear diagnostic images. Ideal if you’re already skilled in MRI procedures, detail-oriented, and want a role focused on imaging quality and patient safety.

Employer: Plan A Health

Plan A Health Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time / RN (Med Surg)

Salary: Not listed

Float across multiple medical-surgical units, caring for different patient populations and supporting busy teams. Good match for experienced Med Surg RNs who like variety, can adapt quickly, and keep documentation and safety tight.

Employer: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time / Clinic RN

Salary: Not listed; role includes VUMC benefits (health plans, 403(b), PTO, tuition help, more)

Clinic-based RN role in Vanderbilt’s Center for Surgical Weight Loss, focusing on care planning, patient education, and long-term follow-up. Great if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and a teaching-hospital system with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.