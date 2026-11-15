Murfreesboro has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: 7 years (adult)

7 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Murfreesboro, TN)

About Datsun:

Datsun is a 7-year-old Aussie who loves to play chase, go on walks (as long as it’s not too hot), and sit and stare out the window watching the world go by. He’s also a big cuddler who enjoys being petted and loved on.

He sounds like a great match for someone who wants a playful buddy but also a calm companion to relax with at home.

👉 Meet Datsun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix

Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Organization: RA Animal Rescue

Astro is a young Pug–Poodle mix puppy, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of his own. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix

Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Organization: RA Animal Rescue

Elroy is another adorable Pug–Poodle mix puppy from RA Animal Rescue. He’s looking for a home that’s ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Elroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix

Pug / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Organization: RA Animal Rescue

George is a black Pug–Poodle mix puppy, also with RA Animal Rescue. Like his brothers, he’ll thrive with a family ready to guide him through puppyhood.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murfreesboro, TN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.