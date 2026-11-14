Murfreesboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants opening and long-time employers growing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Oshkosh Corporation (Oshkosh Vocational Tennessee)

Oshkosh Corporation (Oshkosh Vocational Tennessee) Location: Murfreesboro, TN (near Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

(near Joe B Jackson Pkwy) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: From $21.32/hour, paid weekly

New facility in town, hiring fabricators to set up and run metal fabrication machines (brake presses, lasers, etc.) and read blueprints/job orders. Direct hire with benefits starting day 1, 6-week paid training at TCAT Murfreesboro, 4-day workweek plus a short Friday, and clear paths to grow your skills and pay.

Employer: Lactalis USA – Midwest Yogurt

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plant-based role at a large, multi-line yogurt facility, focused on food safety, quality, and regulatory work. You’ll support production lines, lead problem-solving and risk assessments, and partner with Operations, R&D, Engineering, and FSQ. Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Food Science and 2+ years in quality or food safety and can flex hours to support a 24/7 operation.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.