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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Murfreesboro Right Now
Murfreesboro neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or yard, these are worth a look.
Vintage Full Size Bed (Murfreesboro just off Hwy. 99.)
Item: Vintage full size solid wood bed with bookcase headboard
Condition: Needs painting (solid wood frame)
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just off Hwy. 99 (exact spot shared by poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a full size bed with built-in shelves in the headboard, great for books, alarm clock, or decor. The poster says it just needs painting, so it could be a fun project piece. Afternoon pickup is requested, and the poster mentions they have other items as well. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Large 13' x 40' Used Blue Pool Solar Cover
Item: Large 13' x 40' used blue pool solar cover
Condition: Used
Location: Brentmeade, Murfreesboro, TN
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a large blue solar cover, about 13 feet by 40 feet. The poster notes it’s good for covering large things over winter, so it could work for a pool, equipment, or other outdoor items you want to protect.
Decorative Wall Art Set
Item: Decorative wall art set
Includes:
- “Dream without Limits” sign
- “Every moment is cherished” sign
- Tree silhouette frames
- Wooden panels
Location: Waldron Farms, Murfreesboro, TN
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice matching wall decor set to add some warmth and positive messages to your home. Includes multiple pieces, so you can decorate a hallway, living room, or bedroom with a coordinated look.
Free items in Murfreesboro tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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