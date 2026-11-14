Murfreesboro neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or yard, these are worth a look.

Item: Vintage full size solid wood bed with bookcase headboard

Condition: Needs painting (solid wood frame)

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just off Hwy. 99 (exact spot shared by poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a full size bed with built-in shelves in the headboard, great for books, alarm clock, or decor. The poster says it just needs painting, so it could be a fun project piece. Afternoon pickup is requested, and the poster mentions they have other items as well. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Large 13' x 40' used blue pool solar cover

Condition: Used

Location: Brentmeade, Murfreesboro, TN

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large blue solar cover, about 13 feet by 40 feet. The poster notes it’s good for covering large things over winter, so it could work for a pool, equipment, or other outdoor items you want to protect.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Decorative wall art set

Includes:

“Dream without Limits” sign

sign “Every moment is cherished” sign

sign Tree silhouette frames

Wooden panels

Location: Waldron Farms, Murfreesboro, TN

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice matching wall decor set to add some warmth and positive messages to your home. Includes multiple pieces, so you can decorate a hallway, living room, or bedroom with a coordinated look.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Murfreesboro tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.