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Murfreesboro
🏥 Murfreesboro Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Pay
12 days ago
Murfreesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and federal service. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced clinical.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.65 – $20.00/hour
- Work hands-on with pets and support vets and techs in a busy animal hospital. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) plus wellness plans for your own pets and lots of training and growth opportunities.
Dental Hygienist – Dental Care of Veterans Parkway
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Dental Care of Veterans Parkway)
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:45 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Join a growing, team-focused office that’s rebuilding and looking for positive energy. You’ll have full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, AI tools), paid vacation/holidays, health benefits, bonus programs, and sponsored CE.
(Duplicate Indeed posting removed – same role, same practice.)
Multimodality Technologist – Weekend Option
- Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time, Weekend option
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000
- Work in Diagnostic Radiology using multiple ARRT modalities (CT, MRI, Mammo, etc.). Role includes precise imaging, equipment management, and PACS documentation, with strong benefits, tuition support, and career development.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Pelvic Health
- Employer: Results Physiotherapy with Ascension – Saint Thomas (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: 1272 Garrison Dr Ste 301, Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, & PRN options
- Pay: $78,000 – $95,000+ per year (based on experience)
- Specialty pelvic health clinic with strong mentorship, sign-on bonus options (up to $15,000), student loan help, generous PTO, and big CE support. Open to new grads who want focused pelvic health training.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Results Physiotherapy with Ascension – Saint Thomas (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: 2910 S Church St Ste G, Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, & PRN options
- Pay: $26.00 – $35.00+ per hour (based on experience)
- Outpatient ortho role with a wide mix of cases (sports, post-op, chronic pain, vestibular, pelvic health). Offers sign-on bonus options (up to $5,000), mentorship, CE allowance, and clear growth paths.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Primary Care (GS-7)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Alvin C. York VA
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Pay: $69,737 – $90,660 per year (GS-7)
- Advanced LPN role in Primary Care/PACT with complex veteran patients and leadership duties on the team. Federal benefits include strong retirement, up to 37–50 days paid time off per year, parental leave, and full federal insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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