Murfreesboro’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly teams, and clear paths to grow, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Step into restaurant leadership with paid store management training, free meals on shift, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO). Great fit if you have a high school diploma, can work flexible hours, and want a long-term management career.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Listed as Internship (leadership role)

Listed as (leadership role) Pay: Competitive + eligible for quarterly bonuses

Help run shifts, coach the team, and keep guests happy in a busy bakery‑cafe. Comes with free on‑shift meals, paid vacation and holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and lots of leadership development.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Listed as Internship (management track)

Listed as (management track) Pay: Competitive + quarterly bonus eligible

Lead a whole bakery‑cafe with your General Manager, from hiring and training to guest experience and costs. Strong option if you have 1+ year of restaurant management, want to grow your business skills, and like a mix of people leadership and operations.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Murfreesboro Towne Centre

Location: 2005 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $14/hr part-time, $16/hr full-time

Flexible hours between 5am–11pm, always off on Sundays, and chances to work front counter, drive‑thru, kitchen, or catering. Perks include paid training, free meals on longer shifts, PTO, health/dental/vision (full-time), 401(k) match, and growth to Trainer, Shift Leader, or Director. No experience needed.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Memorial Blvd (TN)

Location: 2116 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $14/hr part-time, $16/hr full-time

Perfect if you want weekday daytime work. Shifts fall between 6am–5pm (examples: 6–1, 7–2, 10–3), with Sundays off, paid training, PTO, health benefits for eligible full‑timers, and clear steps to higher‑pay roles like Trainer or Shift Leader.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Murfreesboro Towne Centre

Location: 2005 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Type: Full-time (2–3+ year program)

Pay: $22/hr to start, $23.50/hr at Shift Leader, $25/hr at Director

A paid 2–3+ year leadership track for people with an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree who want to run a business someday. You’ll rotate through all areas of the restaurant, get weekly 1:1 coaching, monthly leadership meetings, travel for grand openings, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, 3% IRA match, and free meals on longer shifts.

If something here fits your season of life, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one good application today can open a lot of doors this year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.