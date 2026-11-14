Murfreesboro retail is busy right now—banks, big brands, and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Murfreesboro, TN (South Church branch)

Murfreesboro, TN (South Church branch) Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week), banking

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

You’ll be the friendly face at the branch—greeting customers, helping with accounts, and showing people how to use Chase’s apps and ATMs. Good fit if you enjoy relationship-based customer service and want experience with a major bank.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Not listed (crew/shift work)

Not listed (crew/shift work) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with flexible schedules—perfect if you need hours that fit school, family, or a second job. You’ll handle cash, stocking, cleaning, and basic food service, with training and room to move up.

Employer: Not listed (local toy store)

Not listed (local toy store) Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time, in-person retail

Salary: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help families pick out toys, run the register, and keep displays looking fun and organized. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off, and is great if you enjoy a playful, kid-focused environment.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Type: Full-time, leadership role

Salary: Not listed (commission team leadership)

Lead a commission sales team in a busy furniture showroom—coaching staff, running opening/closing, and driving customer satisfaction. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.