📢 MPD promotes four officers and honors long-time staff The Murfreesboro Police Department held a ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, Oct. 30 to recognize promotions and long service. Promotions: Lt. Randall Gaines – with MPD since 2011 , now lieutenant after serving in several investigative and special units.

– with MPD since , now lieutenant after serving in several investigative and special units. Lt. Stephen McGowan – with MPD since 2008 , promoted to lieutenant after roles in Uniformed, School Safety, and Professional Responsibility divisions.

– with MPD since , promoted to lieutenant after roles in Uniformed, School Safety, and Professional Responsibility divisions. Sgt. Jonathan Dixon – with MPD since 2018 , promoted after serving as a Field Training Officer and instructor.

– with MPD since , promoted after serving as a Field Training Officer and instructor. Sgt. Joel Trask – with MPD since 2022, promoted after work as a patrol officer, firearms instructor, and UAS (drone) team assistant leader. Service awards also went to staff with 15–35 years at MPD, including: Sgt. Keith Sanders (35 years)

Detective Michael Yates, Linda O’Brien, Renee Matthews, Detective Ed Gorham (30 years)

Several others with 25 and 15 years of service. This ceremony highlights long-term commitment within Murfreesboro’s police department.

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