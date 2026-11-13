undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Murfreesboro
📢 Murfreesboro Police honors promotions and long service
9 days ago
📢 MPD promotes four officers and honors long-time staff
The Murfreesboro Police Department held a ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, Oct. 30 to recognize promotions and long service.
Promotions:
- Lt. Randall Gaines – with MPD since 2011, now lieutenant after serving in several investigative and special units.
- Lt. Stephen McGowan – with MPD since 2008, promoted to lieutenant after roles in Uniformed, School Safety, and Professional Responsibility divisions.
- Sgt. Jonathan Dixon – with MPD since 2018, promoted after serving as a Field Training Officer and instructor.
- Sgt. Joel Trask – with MPD since 2022, promoted after work as a patrol officer, firearms instructor, and UAS (drone) team assistant leader.
Service awards also went to staff with 15–35 years at MPD, including:
- Sgt. Keith Sanders (35 years)
- Detective Michael Yates, Linda O’Brien, Renee Matthews, Detective Ed Gorham (30 years)
- Several others with 25 and 15 years of service.
This ceremony highlights long-term commitment within Murfreesboro’s police department.
More Info: Murfreesboro Police Department promotes four offic...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.