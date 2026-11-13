Murfreesboro has a nice mix of school and coaching roles right now, from high-paying classroom alternatives to flexible part-time coaching.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Alpha School (via Crossover) Location: Murfreesboro, TN (Alpha campus role; on-site, 5 days/week)

(Alpha campus role; on-site, 5 days/week) Salary: $100,000/year, weekly pay

Type: Full-time, W2, year-round

Lead a K–3 cohort in high-energy life-skills workshops and small-group coaching while AI handles the academics. No teaching license needed, but you’ll need a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years working with young kids in camps, after-school, youth sports, or similar.

Employer: The Exercise Coach® (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Coach one-on-one and small-group fitness sessions using state-of-the-art equipment, with paid training, company-paid certifications, and no Sunday work. Great fit if you love health and fitness, enjoy talking with people, and want a role that mixes coaching, client education, and some sales.

Employer: Rutherford County Schools

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support a certified teacher by working with small groups of students, reinforcing skills, and giving constructive feedback. You’ll need an associate’s degree, 48 college hours, or a passing Para-Pro score, plus strong attendance, basic computer skills, and the ability to be a positive role model.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.