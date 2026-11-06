📢 November “In the City” covers future roads and new development

📺 November “In the City” now streaming with road & school updates

The November episode of “In the City” with Michael Linn White is now airing all month on Murfreesboro CityTV and online.

You can catch it daily on CityTV at 8:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. or watch anytime on YouTube and streaming devices.

This month’s show includes:

Future road projects presented to City Council, with cost estimates and construction timelines

presented to City Council, with cost estimates and construction timelines Development spotlights on three new projects coming to Murfreesboro

on three new projects coming to Murfreesboro Black Fox Elementary students sharing the legacy of WSM Radio and the Grand Ole Opry

students sharing the legacy of WSM Radio and the Grand Ole Opry Health Expo at St. Clair Senior Center

at The 6th Annual Mayor’s Invitational golf event supporting youth golf programs

golf event supporting youth golf programs City Schools Foundation grants for teachers

grants for teachers An update on Phase II of the Medical Center Parkway widening

Watch the full November episode on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hLNmvOk62SQ or find segments on the City’s YouTube channel @cityofmurfreesboro. CityTV is also on Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the City website at murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.