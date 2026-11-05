⚠️ Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro

🚛 Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro

For the week of Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11), the residential garbage collection schedule will change as follows:

Monday collection: No change

No change Tuesday collection: No change

No change No collection on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Wednesday’s route moves to Thursday

Thursday’s route moves to Friday

Crews start early, so have your trash cans at the curb by 6 a.m. on your pickup day.

This schedule applies to residential ASL garbage collection in Murfreesboro.