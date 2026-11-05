undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Murfreesboro
⚠️ Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro
4 days ago
🚛 Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro
For the week of Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11), the residential garbage collection schedule will change as follows:
- Monday collection: No change
- Tuesday collection: No change
- No collection on Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Wednesday’s route moves to Thursday
- Thursday’s route moves to Friday
Crews start early, so have your trash cans at the curb by 6 a.m. on your pickup day.
This schedule applies to residential ASL garbage collection in Murfreesboro.
More Info: Garbage Collection Schedule for the Week of Vetera...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.