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Murfreesboro

⚠️ Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro

4 days ago

🚛 Veterans Day week trash pickup changes in Murfreesboro

For the week of Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11), the residential garbage collection schedule will change as follows:

  • Monday collection: No change
  • Tuesday collection: No change
  • No collection on Wednesday, Nov. 11
  • Wednesday’s route moves to Thursday
  • Thursday’s route moves to Friday

Crews start early, so have your trash cans at the curb by 6 a.m. on your pickup day.

This schedule applies to residential ASL garbage collection in Murfreesboro.

More Info: Garbage Collection Schedule for the Week of Vetera...

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