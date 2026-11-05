🚌 Murfreesboro, TN Driving Jobs with Multiple Local CDL Openings

Murfreesboro is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable CDL drivers. If you like being home often and working with solid companies, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: Kloeckner Metals - Americas

Kloeckner Metals - Americas Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Haul steel products locally with a company that offers strong training through its “Gearing Up” program for drivers with 6–24 months of experience. You’ll get 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, full health benefits, disability, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and adoption support.

Note: This role also appears under Klöckner & Co SE on Indeed with the same duties and benefits. It’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Quality Carriers

Location: Based out of Nashville Terminal 183, running through Murfreesboro, TN area

Type: Full-time, Local

Pay: $1,500/week guaranteed + quarterly safety/performance bonuses

Local tanker work hauling bulk liquid chemicals across TN and KY with nightly and weekend home time. Requires CDL-A with Tanker & Hazmat, TWIC, and 1+ year Class A experience, and comes with medical, dental/vision, 401(k) match, disability, Teladoc, and more.

Employer: Waste Connections

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time, Local Route

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Drive a local garbage truck route, home daily, serving homes and businesses around Murfreesboro. You’ll need a Class A or B CDL, clean record, and 1 year of local route experience, and you’ll get 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, stock purchase plan, and extra perks like mental health support and scholarship opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local driving spots with good benefits tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.