📣 Murfreesboro Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Growth Paths

Murfreesboro has some solid options right now if you like sales, relationships, and helping customers win. Here are several local roles with clear growth paths and steady demand.

Employer: Black Business Boom (Boomin University)

Black Business Boom (Boomin University) Location: Murfreesboro, TN (hybrid)

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Type: Other (full-time style, hybrid schedule)

You’ll work one-on-one with small business owners, connect them to funding and support, and manage key programs that help local entrepreneurs grow. Great fit if you have 5+ years in business/consulting, love networking, and want your work to have real community impact.

Employer: Old National Bank

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Salary: $17.00–$29.75/hour (plus incentives/benefits)

(plus incentives/benefits) Type: Full-time

This role blends sales and customer service: you’ll help clients with accounts, lending, and everyday banking while growing your own book of business. Good for someone with 1+ year in retail, sales, or banking who wants strong benefits, training, and a clear path to Relationship Banker II.

Employer: Freeway Insurance Services America, LLC (Confie family)

(Confie family) Location: Murfreesboro, TN (on-site)

Salary: From $14/hour base + uncapped commission & bonuses

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Sell nonstandard auto insurance with no cold calling, uncapped commissions, and lots of training and mentorship. Ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish preferred), enjoy fast-paced sales, and want strong benefits plus real income upside.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Salary: Base pay + sales commission (exact base not listed)

(exact base not listed) Type: Full-time

You’ll manage and grow commercial accounts for local repair shops, visiting customers, rolling out sales programs, and helping stores hit their goals. Great for someone with 3–5 years of sales experience, some auto knowledge, and a valid driver’s license who doesn’t mind being on the move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the same employers have related openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good sales roles in Murfreesboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.