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🏭 Murfreesboro Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Murfreesboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level plant work to skilled quality and lab roles. If you like working with your hands and seeing real products get made, these are worth a look.
General Laborer
- Employer: Smurfit Westrock
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help make corrugated packaging at a large, well-known paper and packaging company. This role is very hands-on: stacking product, doing quality checks, setting up materials, and keeping the area clean while learning to run more complex machines over time.
Production Associate – Garment Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed (hourly production role)
Work in the stockroom for Cintas’ Rental Division, pulling and assembling uniform orders, checking used garments, and receiving new ones. This is a steady, fast-paced production job with benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.
Quality & Continuous Improvement Specialist (Quality Assurance Specialist II)
- Employer: Taylor Corporation
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: About 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM, with some flexibility
- Salary: Not listed
Support ISO quality systems, safety, and continuous improvement at a large print and communications manufacturer. Ideal if you have manufacturing quality experience, know ISO standards, and enjoy data, audits, and fixing root-cause issues.
Optical Laboratory Technician
- Employer: Excel Eye Care / ExcelHealth
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.66 – $29.70 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
Turn prescriptions into finished eyeglasses by surfacing lenses, edging, assembling frames, and doing detailed quality checks. Great fit if you like precision work, tools and machines, and want your work to directly help people see better.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.