🏭 Murfreesboro Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Murfreesboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level plant work to skilled quality and lab roles. If you like working with your hands and seeing real products get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help make corrugated packaging at a large, well-known paper and packaging company. This role is very hands-on: stacking product, doing quality checks, setting up materials, and keeping the area clean while learning to run more complex machines over time.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (hourly production role)

Work in the stockroom for Cintas’ Rental Division, pulling and assembling uniform orders, checking used garments, and receiving new ones. This is a steady, fast-paced production job with benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Taylor Corporation

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Shift: About 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM , with some flexibility

About , with some flexibility Salary: Not listed

Support ISO quality systems, safety, and continuous improvement at a large print and communications manufacturer. Ideal if you have manufacturing quality experience, know ISO standards, and enjoy data, audits, and fixing root-cause issues.

Employer: Excel Eye Care / ExcelHealth

Location: Murfreesboro, TN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.66 – $29.70 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Turn prescriptions into finished eyeglasses by surfacing lenses, edging, assembling frames, and doing detailed quality checks. Great fit if you like precision work, tools and machines, and want your work to directly help people see better.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.