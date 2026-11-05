🏥 Murfreesboro Healthcare: Multiple Roles From $17/hr to $140K+

Murfreesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and even pet care. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or medical admin, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time (Days)

(Days) Salary: Not listed

Work in the Critical Care unit coordinating complex patient care, following physician orders, and planning safe discharges. Requires RN license and BLS, with strong benefits like health coverage, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.

Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time (Weekends)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you want weekend-only work with block scheduling, shift differentials, and chances for overtime bonuses. Ideal for CNAs who enjoy caring for seniors in a skilled nursing setting.

Employer: Rehab Without Walls® Neuro Rehabilitation

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Not specified (clinic-based)

Not specified (clinic-based) Salary: Not listed

Outpatient neuro role with 1:1 functional rehab for patients with brain or spinal cord injuries and stroke. Offers PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE hours, and a collaborative therapy team.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a resource nurse for high-acuity patients in Critical Care, supporting complex decisions and mentoring newer nurses. Good match if you have strong ICU skills and like teaching others.

Employer: Family Care Center

Location: Murfreesboro Clinic – 275 Robert Rose Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Type: Full-time (Outpatient, no nights/weekends/on-call)

Salary: $115,000–$140,000/year + up to $27,100 in bonus potential

Outpatient behavioral health role with no evenings or weekends, strong admin support, and a clinician-led model. You’ll do psych evals, med management, and telehealth as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic imaging, operate radiology equipment, and support physicians with accurate studies. Good for credentialed radiologic technologists who value patient comfort and safety.

Employer: ExcelHealth

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time (On-site)

Salary: From $55,000/year

Handle insurance eligibility, CPT/ICD coding, billing, and collections for an optometry practice. Great fit if you have medical billing/coding experience and know EMR/EHR systems.

Employer: UnitedHealthcare

Location: Field-based in Rutherford & surrounding counties (remote + travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29–$52/hour (based on experience)

Field RN role coordinating care for medically complex Medicare/Medicaid members, with up to 75% local travel for home and community visits. Requires current RN license and at least 2 years of clinical experience.

Employer: Stand Out Home Care

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time & Part-time (In-home)

Full-time & Part-time (In-home) Salary: $17–$18/hour, weekly pay

Provide in-home support with ADLs, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship for private-pay, VA, and CHOICES clients. Requires 2+ years caregiving experience, HS diploma/GED, and reliable transportation; offers PTO, insurance after 60 days, and growth as the company expands.

(Note: Similar caregiver postings from this employer have been combined into one listing.)

Employer: TwelveStone Health Partners

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Full-time (On-site, no telework)

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy infusion center by rooming patients, managing supplies, scheduling, checking in patients, and handling benefits and payments. Requires 1–2 years MA experience; you’ll obtain a pharmacy tech certification within 120 days of hire.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Murfreesboro & Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.54–$31.11/hour

Work at the top of your license providing preventive and general vet care, with strong benefits, CE support, flexible scheduling, and three free wellness plans for your own pets. Requires an active CVT/RVT/LVT/LVMT credential per state rules.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.