🍽️ Multiple Murfreesboro Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $75K

Murfreesboro’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton Location: Murfreesboro, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $8.00/hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided, referral program

Serve hotel guests in a full-service setting, from greeting and taking orders to running food and handling payments. Good fit if you like talking with people, can juggle several tables at once, and want solid benefits in a hotel environment.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access available)

Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access available) Benefits (eligibility varies): Health insurance (day 1 for eligible roles), vacation time, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, EAP, 35% food & retail discount, other lifestyle discounts

Work in a busy kitchen cooking classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner. No restaurant experience needed—they’ll train you—so this is a nice entry point if you want to break into kitchen work with room to grow.

Employer: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Type: Listed as INTERNSHIP, but functions as a management-level Sous Chef role

Listed as INTERNSHIP, but functions as a Pay Range: $55,000 – $65,000/year (posting also notes total compensation potential $65,000 – $75,000 depending on restaurant performance)

Lead the back-of-house team in a polished, full-service restaurant, handling scheduling, inventory, ordering, and kitchen standards. Best for someone with at least 2 years of full-service restaurant management experience who wants growth, leadership responsibility, and a high-earning path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has other roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.