⚖️ Murfreesboro Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings & $50K+ Pay

Murfreesboro’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from court work to clean‑energy contracts. If you’ve got legal or admin skills, there’s real room to grow here.

Employer: AESC US

AESC US Location: Murfreesboro, TN (remote role supporting local operations)

(remote role supporting local operations) Salary: $88,000 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role owns the full contract lifecycle for big utility‑scale battery and energy storage projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in contracts, enjoy negotiation, and want to work on clean‑energy deals with a strong benefits package (401k match, medical, paid vacation, tuition help).

Employer: Rutherford County Juvenile Court

Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Salary: $52,481 – $56,320/year

Type: Full-time

Support the Juvenile Court Judge with legal and admin work that keeps the court running smoothly—drafting pleadings, processing orders, managing schedules, and helping the public. Comes with solid public‑sector benefits like health insurance, state retirement, student loan forgiveness eligibility, and paid leave.

Employer: Old Hickory Buildings, LLC

Location: Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on support for collections and active cases, including repossessions, bankruptcies, and customer payment issues. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience, like research, and want steady office work with health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, and employee discounts.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.