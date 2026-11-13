Murfreesboro has some very special cats waiting at PAWS of Hertford County for loving homes. Each one has their own story and is already cared for and vetted by the rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black

Gender: Male

Age: About 2.5 years old

Shelter: PAWS of Hertford County

Location: Murfreesboro, NC

Santana is a handsome black kitty who was adopted and then sadly returned to the shelter. He was left at the gate before staff expected him, but PAWS has welcomed him back and is giving him the care and stability he deserves.

All PAWS cats are current on age-appropriate vaccines and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Santana is ready for a new start with a family who will love him for life.

Contact: PAWS of Hertford County – (252) 642-7297

👉 Meet Santana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gender: Male

Shelter: PAWS of Hertford County

Location: Murfreesboro, NC

Ozark is a handsome gray and silver tabby with a sweet, easygoing personality. He shares an active playroom with his siblings and three adult cats and gets along wonderfully with other felines. He enjoys playtime but is just as happy to relax and cuddle up with his sister Nelda or one of the adult cats.

Ozark would be a great match for a home that already has cats or is looking to adopt a pair.

Contact: PAWS of Hertford County – (252) 642-7297

👉 Meet Ozark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Color: Calico/Tabico and White

Gender: Female

Shelter: PAWS of Hertford County

Location: Murfreesboro, NC

Nelda is a stunning tabico and white kitten with striking tabby markings and calico colors on a white coat. She lives happily with her siblings and several adult cats and gets along very well with other cats.

She enjoys one-on-one time with volunteers, loves a good scratch session, and has fun with enrichment toys. Nelda would thrive in a home that can give her both playtime and gentle attention.

Contact: PAWS of Hertford County – (252) 642-7297

👉 Meet Nelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: Adult

Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Gender: Male

Special note: Tripod (three-legged) cat

Shelter: PAWS of Hertford County

Location: Murfreesboro, NC

Hamilton is a brave orange boy who was adopted from PAWS about four years ago. Since then, he lost one of his legs due to gunshot injuries and later returned to PAWS when his family could no longer manage his medical needs.

Now a tripod kitty, Hamilton is under the care of PAWS and their vet team. He’s looking for a calm, loving home that can appreciate his resilience and give him the comfort and safety he deserves.

Contact: PAWS of Hertford County – (252) 642-7297

👉 Meet Hamilton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Murfreesboro, NC, please consider visiting PAWS of Hertford County or sharing these cats with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one share or one visit away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.