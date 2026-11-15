Looking for a new feline friend in Munster, IN? These sweet cats and kittens at Humane Indiana are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Lil is a tiny white sweetheart who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Lil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Daphnie is a classic tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Daphnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Jojo is a grown-up tuxedo girl who’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready for a calmer, steady home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their gratitude in quiet, loving ways.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Eclipse is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a mature, settled vibe. If you want a companion who’s already through the kitten stage, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Velma is a soft gray/blue kitten who will brighten any home with her kitten energy and charm.

👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Stimpy is a gray/blue boy with lots of growing and playing ahead of him. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten fun.

👉 Meet Stimpy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Ren is an orange/red kitten, the classic “orange cat” many people dream of. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Ren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Jason is a brown/chocolate adult boy who’s looking for a stable, loving home. Adult cats like Jason often make wonderful, low-drama companions.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Sherman is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to explore, play, and nap his way into your heart.

👉 Meet Sherman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Ben is a young gray/blue boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and energy.

👉 Meet Ben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Indiana

Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203

Cameron is a mostly white young cat who still has a playful side but is a bit more grown than a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Humane Indiana in Munster or calling (219) 922-3811 ext.203 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.