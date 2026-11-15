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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Munster
Looking for a new feline friend in Munster, IN? These sweet cats and kittens at Humane Indiana are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Lil
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Lil is a tiny white sweetheart who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Lil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daphnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Daphnie is a classic tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about family life.
👉 Meet Daphnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jojo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Jojo is a grown-up tuxedo girl who’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready for a calmer, steady home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their gratitude in quiet, loving ways.
👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eclipse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Eclipse is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a mature, settled vibe. If you want a companion who’s already through the kitten stage, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Velma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Velma is a soft gray/blue kitten who will brighten any home with her kitten energy and charm.
👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stimpy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Stimpy is a gray/blue boy with lots of growing and playing ahead of him. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten fun.
👉 Meet Stimpy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ren
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Ren is an orange/red kitten, the classic “orange cat” many people dream of. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Ren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Jason is a brown/chocolate adult boy who’s looking for a stable, loving home. Adult cats like Jason often make wonderful, low-drama companions.
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Sherman is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to explore, play, and nap his way into your heart.
👉 Meet Sherman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ben
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Ben is a young gray/blue boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and energy.
👉 Meet Ben and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cameron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Indiana
- Phone: (219) 922-3811 ext.203
Cameron is a mostly white young cat who still has a playful side but is a bit more grown than a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Humane Indiana in Munster or calling (219) 922-3811 ext.203 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.