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🏥 Munster IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Lab Roles Open
Munster’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you want steady hours and strong benefits. Here are a few stand-out roles at Powers Health worth a look.
Lab Technologist (Part-Time, Benefits)
- Employer: Powers Health
- Location: Munster, IN
- Type: Part-time (benefit eligible), days, varying start times
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a reference lab running moderate and highly complex tests that directly support diagnosis and treatment. Great fit if you have a BS/BA in Science and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition help) while keeping a part-time schedule.
Registered Nurse – Electrophysiology Lab
- Employer: Powers Health
- Location: Munster, IN – Electrophysiology Lab
- Type: Full-time, Days, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4pm
- Salary: Not listed, bonus eligible
Day-shift RN role with no nights and a steady weekday schedule. You’ll provide safe, high-quality care in line with the Nurse Practice Act, and get access to comprehensive benefits plus a bonus opportunity.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient Community Surgery Center
- Employer: Powers Health
- Location: Munster, IN – Community Surgery Center (Outpatient)
- Type: Full-time, Days + call, Mon–Fri 10:00am–6:30pm, no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed, bonus eligible
Outpatient surgery RN role with no weekends and no holidays, ideal if you want your evenings and holidays free. You’ll handle pre-op interviews, testing, anesthesia coordination, and post-anesthesia/discharge care, with strong benefits and career development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Munster tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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