Munster’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you want steady hours and strong benefits. Here are a few stand-out roles at Powers Health worth a look.

Employer: Powers Health

Powers Health Location: Munster, IN

Munster, IN Type: Part-time (benefit eligible) , days, varying start times

, days, varying start times Salary: Not listed

Work in a reference lab running moderate and highly complex tests that directly support diagnosis and treatment. Great fit if you have a BS/BA in Science and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition help) while keeping a part-time schedule.

Employer: Powers Health

Powers Health Location: Munster, IN – Electrophysiology Lab

Munster, IN – Electrophysiology Lab Type: Full-time , Days , Mon–Fri 7:30am–4pm

, , Salary: Not listed, bonus eligible

Day-shift RN role with no nights and a steady weekday schedule. You’ll provide safe, high-quality care in line with the Nurse Practice Act, and get access to comprehensive benefits plus a bonus opportunity.

Employer: Powers Health

Powers Health Location: Munster, IN – Community Surgery Center (Outpatient)

Munster, IN – Community Surgery Center (Outpatient) Type: Full-time , Days + call , Mon–Fri 10:00am–6:30pm , no weekends/holidays

, , , no weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed, bonus eligible

Outpatient surgery RN role with no weekends and no holidays, ideal if you want your evenings and holidays free. You’ll handle pre-op interviews, testing, anesthesia coordination, and post-anesthesia/discharge care, with strong benefits and career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Munster tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.