💻 Munster, IN Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles Open

Munster’s tech scene is growing inside healthcare and big enterprise, with solid options whether you’re mid‑career or senior level. Here are a couple of strong IT roles hiring now.

Employer: Powers Health

Powers Health Location: Munster, IN (PMO · On‑site, healthcare system)

(PMO · On‑site, healthcare system) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive wage and benefits)

You’ll work with IT, clinical, and operations teams to map workflows, gather requirements, and help deliver new tech solutions across the hospital system. Great fit if you have 3–6 years in business analysis or project work, strong Excel/Visio skills, and want big‑company benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, tuition help, and wellness programs.

Employer: McKesson

McKesson Location: Munster, IN (hybrid/remote options may be available)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Pay Range: €70,500 – €117,500 (plus potential bonus/long‑term incentives)

Senior role owning and optimizing McKesson’s SAP Ariba ecosystem across sourcing, contracts, and procure‑to‑pay. Ideal if you have 7+ years with Ariba and SAP (S/4HANA, MM, FI), enjoy working with Procurement/Finance/Supply Chain, and want strong benefits and flexible work options at a Fortune 10 healthcare company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often has more IT openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.