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🏥 Munster IN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Therapy Roles Now Hiring
Munster’s healthcare scene is busy, and rehab roles are in demand. If you’re an OT or COTA, Hartsfield Village is looking for you right now.
Full-time Occupational Therapist (OT) – Hartsfield Village
- Employer: Functional Pathways
- Location: Munster, IN (Hartsfield Village)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a supportive therapy team serving residents in a well-known senior community close to Centennial Park and Munster Community Hospital. You’ll handle OT evaluations, treatment plans, and discharge planning while practicing in a values-driven, patient-focused setting.
Alternate listing: Same OT role on Indeed
PRN Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Hartsfield Village
- Employer: Functional Pathways
- Location: Munster, IN (Hartsfield Village)
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you want flexible hours while still working in a stable senior care setting. You’ll follow the OT’s plan of care, support residents with daily activities, and be part of a close-knit rehab team.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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