📅 Greg Warren all-ages warm-up show on Nov 19, 2026

📅 Greg Warren all-ages comedy show in Munhall

Comedian Greg Warren is doing a Warm-Up Show at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall, PA on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.

Doors: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Show time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Venue: Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA Ages: Recommended for all ages

Tickets are sold through the event’s ticket link, and prices may go up on the day of the show. The listed ticket price includes face value and fees (not including any taxes or credit card processing fees).

If you’re interested, grab tickets ahead of time to lock in the lower price and plan to arrive when doors open if you want more time to find your seats and get settled.