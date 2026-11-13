Mundelein neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you like DIY projects or need to furnish a space on a budget, these local freebies might be perfect for you.

Item: Nishiki mountain bike

Condition: Bent wheel, and the frame may also be bent (offered as-is; likely best for parts or a repair project)

Location: Industrial Park, Mundelein, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a mountain bike that needs work. The poster notes a bent wheel and says the frame might be bent too, so plan on repairs or using it for spare parts. Pickup is in Mundelein; no delivery mentioned.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: TV stand with wall-mount bracket

Condition: Not specified (appears to be used)

Location: West Shore Dr, Mundelein, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

This free TV stand has black glass shelves with curved wood-tone side supports, giving it a modern look. It also includes a wall-mount bracket for your TV. Great for a living room, bedroom, or basement setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted wood planks and slabs

Condition: Leftover boards and pieces from a past project; mixed sizes and wood types

Location: Cambridge Country, Mundelein, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is FREE WOOD – PICKUP ONLY. The poster has assorted leftover wood boards and pieces from a previous project. There are different sizes and types of wood, which could be great for woodworking, crafts, or DIY home projects.

Important: You must take everything — no partial pickups. The poster asks that you message them if interested to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mundelein tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.