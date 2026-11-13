📅 HS varsity girls game at Jayton – Nov. 13, 2026

The Munday High School varsity girls team has a game at Jayton on Friday, November 13, 2026 from 4:30–5:30 PM.

If you’re a parent, student, or fan, mark your calendar and head to Jayton that afternoon to cheer on the team.

You can also add it directly to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” options on the school website event page.

For general questions, you can contact Munday CISD at (940) 422-4321.