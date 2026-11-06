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Muncy

Book Page Turkey Craft to Benefit Library

8 days ago
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A handmade turkey made from book pages by Miss Tuesday will be on display at the Muncy High School Craft Show on November 14 as part of her Twisted Pages collection. 100% of her proceeds from this craft will benefit Muncy Public Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Muncy Public Library

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