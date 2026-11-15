Muncie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to advanced procedures. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Innovative Dental Care of Muncie)

Heartland Dental (Innovative Dental Care of Muncie) Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a modern dental practice with full clinical autonomy and support from Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest DSO. You’ll work with cutting-edge tech (Cerec, iTero, AI tools), get guaranteed base pay with uncapped earning potential, PTO, stock options, and strong mentorship and CE opportunities.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Muncie

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 185-bed long-term care facility providing rehab services to residents and outpatients. This role offers a mission-driven setting, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO), tuition help, and support for your professional growth as an SLP.

Employer: Indiana University Health Medical Group

Location: Muncie, IN (IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (4x10s or 5x8s)

(4x10s or 5x8s) Salary: Value-based package; full benefits listed

Join a 100% inpatient urology team, working with 4 physicians and 1–2 APPs on postop care, consults, and OR first-assist (including robotic cases). You’ll get group insurance, 401k with match, generous PTO, CME time/allowance, relocation help, and malpractice coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.