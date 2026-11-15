Three sweet baby kittens in Muncie, IN are hoping for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair girls at Animal Rescue Fund, already on their way to a healthy start in life.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Brown Tabby

Black / Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN

– Muncie, IN Phone: (765) 282-2733

Pixie is a tiny beauty with a mix of black and brown tabby markings. She’s a young kitten, so she’s still learning about the world and would do best with a family ready for playful energy and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Black

Brown Tabby / Black Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN

– Muncie, IN Phone: (765) 282-2733

Dixie is another adorable baby girl with brown tabby and black coloring. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN

– Muncie, IN Phone: (765) 282-2733

Pearl is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s ready for a patient, caring home that can give her plenty of playtime and gentle attention.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Muncie, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Animal Rescue Fund at (765) 282-2733 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.