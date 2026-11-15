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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Kittens Ready for Adoption in Muncie
Three sweet baby kittens in Muncie, IN are hoping for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair girls at Animal Rescue Fund, already on their way to a healthy start in life.
Pixie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN
- Phone: (765) 282-2733
Pixie is a tiny beauty with a mix of black and brown tabby markings. She’s a young kitten, so she’s still learning about the world and would do best with a family ready for playful energy and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Black
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN
- Phone: (765) 282-2733
Dixie is another adorable baby girl with brown tabby and black coloring. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pearl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund – Muncie, IN
- Phone: (765) 282-2733
Pearl is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s ready for a patient, caring home that can give her plenty of playtime and gentle attention.
👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Muncie, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Animal Rescue Fund at (765) 282-2733 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.