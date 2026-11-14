Muncie’s roads and shops are busy, and a few solid transportation gigs are open right now. Good mix of hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Wiese USA, Inc.

Wiese USA, Inc. Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

This role is all about fixing and maintaining forklifts and other warehouse equipment, either in the shop or at customer sites. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, like troubleshooting, and want ongoing training with an established dealership.

Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT (Muncie Unit)

Location: Muncie, IN 47303

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starts at $20.00/hour, plus +$1/hour with CDL

Help keep Indiana highways safe by doing road repair, snow plowing, trash pickup, and traffic control. Entry-level with strong state benefits, paid CDL training, and lots of overtime during winter and emergencies.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Drive local routes delivering auto parts to shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Great if you like staying on the move, talking with people, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs regularly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.