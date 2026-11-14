Muncie’s food scene is growing fast—between campus dining, new hotels, and local spots, there’s a steady need for reliable people in the kitchen and front of house.

Here are several solid openings right now in Muncie, IN across restaurants, hotels, campus dining, and senior living.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

KBP Brands (KFC) Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

No experience needed—just be 16+, bring a good attitude, and they’ll train you. Comes with paid training, free shift meal, KFC discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and education perks like free GED and scholarship options.

Employer: The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton Location: Muncie, IN – Village district

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role helping get everything ready for service—sauces, stocks, dressings, proteins, veggies, and deliveries. Morning shifts, plus health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k) with match, and Hilton hotel discounts for eligible hourly staff.

Employer: The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton Location: Muncie, IN – Village district

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

For cooks with 2+ years of kitchen experience who like a busy line and consistent plates. You’ll run a station, cook to spec, and help with events; eligible staff get health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton Location: Muncie, IN – Village district

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Hourly + tips

Front-of-house role in a boutique hotel setting, serving guests at a Bob Ross–inspired restaurant and rooftop bar. Great if you’ve served before and can handle evenings, weekends, holidays, with access to benefits and 401(k) with match if eligible.

Employer: The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Cantio | Tapestry Collection by Hilton Location: Muncie, IN – Village district

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Hourly + tips

For experienced bartenders who know their classic cocktails, spirits, beer, and wine. You’ll work both the restaurant and rooftop bar, with evening/weekend/holiday shifts and access to benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts if eligible.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Not listed (management role)

Not listed (management role) Pay: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Lead deli operations—scheduling, inventory, food safety, and team leadership. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO, insurance benefits, and a clear path into higher leadership roles.

Employer: Ball State University

Location: Muncie, IN – North Dining

Type: Full-time, evening/closing supervisor

Full-time, evening/closing supervisor Salary: $43,888/year

Professional leadership role overseeing campus dining operations, staff, inventory, and customer service. Strong benefits: 24 vacation days, 12 sick days, 10 holidays, parental leave, health/dental, retirement, and major tuition coverage for you and your kids at Ball State.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, varied shifts, every other weekend)

Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, varied shifts, every other weekend) Pay: Not listed

Cook for residents in a senior living community, helping with ordering, prep, food service, and cleanliness under the Food Services Director. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, twice-yearly raise potential, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.