Muncie has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in stores and service. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Compensation based on qualifications and experience (not listed)

You’ll help customers with printing, copying, and basic computer tasks, using in-store print equipment. Training is provided, hiring is immediate, and you get flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, discounts, and 401(k) with match, plus other benefits.

Employer: Martin Inc.

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Customer Service Reps, handle key accounts, and work closely with sales and logistics to keep orders running smoothly. Comes with low-cost health plans, 8 paid holidays, weekly pay, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time (role can be either)

Full-time or Part-time (role can be either) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and stocking. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and can work a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.