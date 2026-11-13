Muncie’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinics and in home health. If you’re in nursing or dentistry, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential)

This role lets you lead a practice with full clinical autonomy while using cutting-edge tech like Cerec and iTero. You’ll get PTO, CE, mentorship, stock opportunities, and strong admin support so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: United Home Healthcare

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Home health RN role with flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, PTO, and dental/vision. You’ll build and manage care plans, document changes, and work closely with patients in their homes.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: Estimated $1,908 per week (36 hrs/week, nights)

Progressive Care Unit travel contract with 12-hour night shifts and day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Includes paid, private housing options, travel reimbursement, and weekly pay, ideal if you want higher pay and short-term commitment.

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and skills)

Home health RN role focused on assessments, patient education, and ongoing visits. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and mileage or fleet vehicle for travel between patient homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.