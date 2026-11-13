Muncie’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for folks who like hands-on design and field work. If you’re into CAD or building controls, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kronos Consulting

Kronos Consulting Location: Muncie, IN (onsite)

Type: Contract, 1st shift (7:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Contract, Pay: $42.89/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead design work on new and existing products, using CAD to keep projects moving. When projects pause, you stay busy with ECOs/ECNs, drawing updates, and data cleanup in Autodesk Vault and Siemens Teamcenter. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 6–8 years of CAD design experience. Includes 401(k), health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Carrier / Automated Logic

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $43,500 – $87,500/year

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level field engineering role with a clear growth path in building automation and DDC systems. You’ll install and troubleshoot controls, travel to job sites, and learn BAS integration, with strong health, retirement, paid time off, disability, and tuition assistance benefits. Requires a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Modis

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Contract (7+ months, extendable)

Pay Range: $40 – $42/hour

Why it’s interesting: Project-based Lead CAD Designer role using AutoCAD Inventor, AutoCAD Vault, Siemens Teamcenter, SAP. You’ll design new products, improve existing ones, and may lead other designers. Needs a bachelor’s degree plus 6–8 years of CAD experience. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits for associates.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

Location: Muncie, IN 47302 (onsite)

Type: Contract (6 months) , 1st shift (7:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

, Pay: $42.89/hour (W2)

Why it’s interesting: Another Lead CAD Designer contract supporting a busy engineering team, with similar duties: product design, cost and reliability checks, ECOs/ECNs, and data work in Vault and Teamcenter. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 6–8 years of experience, plus comfort leading tasks and other designers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and tools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.