📅 MITS names winners of 4th annual pumpkin contest

📢 MITS shares 2026 pumpkin decorating contest winners

Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS) has announced the winners of its 4th Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Based on Facebook likes, this year’s winners are:

First Place: Ice Cream Pumpkin

Ice Cream Pumpkin Second Place: Krabby Patty Pumpkin

MITS thanks everyone who decorated pumpkins, voted online, and joined in the Halloween fun. They also say they look forward to offering more community activities in the future.

No further steps are needed now, but if you enjoy these kinds of events, keep an eye on MITS’ Facebook page and website for future contests and activities.