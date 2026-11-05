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Muncie
📅 MITS names winners of 4th annual pumpkin contest
7 days ago
📢 MITS shares 2026 pumpkin decorating contest winners
Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS) has announced the winners of its 4th Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
Based on Facebook likes, this year’s winners are:
- First Place: Ice Cream Pumpkin
- Second Place: Krabby Patty Pumpkin
MITS thanks everyone who decorated pumpkins, voted online, and joined in the Halloween fun. They also say they look forward to offering more community activities in the future.
No further steps are needed now, but if you enjoy these kinds of events, keep an eye on MITS’ Facebook page and website for future contests and activities.
More Info: MITS Announces 4th Annual Pumpkin Decorating Conte...
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