🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Muncie, IN

Muncie’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from restaurants to childcare kitchens. Here are several roles where you can get hired and start working with people fast.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing wait times, and setting the tone for “Legendary Service.” Weekly pay, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits after one year, plus clear paths to grow your restaurant career.

Employer: General Hotels Corporation

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Likely full-time (senior leadership role)

Pay: Not listed

Lead front desk and guest services at a hotel as part of the Senior Leadership Team. You’ll supervise staff, handle guest issues, manage budgets and forecasting, and work closely with all departments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, generous time off, and more.

Employer: Hazelwood Christian Preschool

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Prepare and cook meals for preschool kids, keep the kitchen clean and stocked, and follow food safety rules. Good fit if you like a smaller, steady kitchen setting and want paid training and room to grow.

Employer: KFC (KBP Foods)

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Likely full-time / variable shifts

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running shifts, coaching team members, and keeping the restaurant running smoothly. Offers paid training, free shift meal, employee discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition) and a clear path to Assistant and Restaurant Manager.

Employer: Boys & Girls Club of Muncie

Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm)

Pay: $10.00 – $11.00/hour

Help prep, serve, and clean up meals for kids in an after-school setting. Great if you want steady weekday hours, a flexible schedule, health insurance, employee discount, and a role where you see your impact on local youth every day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.