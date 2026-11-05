🏥 Muncie Healthcare & Vet Jobs With Multiple Openings

Muncie’s health scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want flexible PRN work, travel contracts, or a long‑term home base. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

(about based on 20–100 visits) Setting: In‑home and skilled nursing facilities

Flexible PRN role doing 1‑hour adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes. You set your availability, get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and can transition into a full‑time role later if you like.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Contract / Locum

Schedule: 24/7 call coverage, 7+ days/month

Hospital‑based locum role covering ED and inpatient urology consults, rounding, and on‑call surgeries. CompHealth handles weekly pay, housing, travel, malpractice, and helps with hospital privileges and credentialing.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,074 per week (36 hrs)

(36 hrs) Duration: 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Travel CT Tech assignment with day‑1 medical, dental, and vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts. You’ll have a dedicated recruiter and support team to keep the contract running smoothly.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,613 per week (40 hrs)

(40 hrs) Duration: 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr nights

, Experience: 2+ years CT required

Higher‑pay CT Tech contract with day‑1 United Healthcare insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, a $600 travel bonus, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra pay for hours over your weekly contract.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,747 per week (40 hrs)

(40 hrs) Duration: 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr days

, Setting: Outpatient ortho clinic

Outpatient ortho PT role working with a therapy team. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day‑1 medical/dental/vision, CE support, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Externship (DVM students)

Pay: $1,000/week stipend

Who it’s for: DVM Class of 2027

Paid externship that doubles as a pipeline to a full‑time associate vet role. You’ll get hands‑on medical and surgical exposure, real mentorship, and a chance to see if this hospital is where you want to start your career—no pressure, but a clear path if it’s a fit.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Muncie, IN

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Full‑time vet role with health, dental, vision, maternity leave, 24/7 TeleDoc, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days, and company‑paid professional liability. You get local practice autonomy plus support from a large veterinary network.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar roles and can sometimes tweak schedules or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.