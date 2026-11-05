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🏥 Muncie Healthcare & Vet Jobs With Multiple Openings
Muncie’s health scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want flexible PRN work, travel contracts, or a long‑term home base. Here are several solid openings worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)
- Setting: In‑home and skilled nursing facilities
Flexible PRN role doing 1‑hour adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes. You set your availability, get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and can transition into a full‑time role later if you like.
Locum Tenens Urologist – Call Coverage
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Schedule: 24/7 call coverage, 7+ days/month
Hospital‑based locum role covering ED and inpatient urology consults, rounding, and on‑call surgeries. CompHealth handles weekly pay, housing, travel, malpractice, and helps with hospital privileges and credentialing.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,074/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,074 per week (36 hrs)
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
Travel CT Tech assignment with day‑1 medical, dental, and vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts. You’ll have a dedicated recruiter and support team to keep the contract running smoothly.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,613/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,613 per week (40 hrs)
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr nights
- Experience: 2+ years CT required
Higher‑pay CT Tech contract with day‑1 United Healthcare insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, a $600 travel bonus, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra pay for hours over your weekly contract.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,747/week
- Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,747 per week (40 hrs)
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Setting: Outpatient ortho clinic
Outpatient ortho PT role working with a therapy team. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day‑1 medical/dental/vision, CE support, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and license/cert reimbursement.
DVM Mission Launch: Externship + New Grad Opportunity
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Externship (DVM students)
- Pay: $1,000/week stipend
- Who it’s for: DVM Class of 2027
Paid externship that doubles as a pipeline to a full‑time associate vet role. You’ll get hands‑on medical and surgical exposure, real mentorship, and a chance to see if this hospital is where you want to start your career—no pressure, but a clear path if it’s a fit.
Associate Veterinarian
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual
Full‑time vet role with health, dental, vision, maternity leave, 24/7 TeleDoc, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days, and company‑paid professional liability. You get local practice autonomy plus support from a large veterinary network.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar roles and can sometimes tweak schedules or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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