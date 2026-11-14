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📢 Wine, music & books fundraiser for Mulvane Library
📅 Wine, music & books fundraiser night for Mulvane Library
Treat yourself to Literature & Libations: An Evening of Music, Wine, and Books, a ticketed fundraiser for the Mulvane Public Library’s new outdoor digital marquee.
Your ticket includes:
- Wine tasting with a complimentary Library wine glass
- Live music by Jess Bowling & Madeline Selby
- Desserts plus a s’more station and outdoor fire ring
- Two drink tokens for beer or cocktails
- Prize raffles and event photos by Brandie Parker
- Book‑themed fun: book pull, trivia scavenger hunt, cornhole, selfie station with Mr. Darcy, and an interactive book recommendation wall
Tickets: $65 per ticket or $100 for a pair.
Buy pre‑sale tickets at the Library, by phone at (316) 777-1211 (held at the door), or via the drive‑thru during open hours. Tickets may also be available at the door until capacity is reached.
The Library notes it cannot guarantee food is free of allergens and may use event photos in its publications; ask staff if you prefer not to be photographed.
More Info: Fundraiser: Literature & Libations- An Evening of ...
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