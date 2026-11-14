📅 Wine, music & books fundraiser night for Mulvane Library

Treat yourself to Literature & Libations: An Evening of Music, Wine, and Books, a ticketed fundraiser for the Mulvane Public Library’s new outdoor digital marquee.

Your ticket includes:

Wine tasting with a complimentary Library wine glass

with a complimentary Live music by Jess Bowling & Madeline Selby

by & Desserts plus a s’more station and outdoor fire ring

and Two drink tokens for beer or cocktails

for beer or cocktails Prize raffles and event photos by Brandie Parker

and event photos by Book‑themed fun: book pull, trivia scavenger hunt, cornhole, selfie station with Mr. Darcy, and an interactive book recommendation wall

Tickets: $65 per ticket or $100 for a pair.

Buy pre‑sale tickets at the Library, by phone at (316) 777-1211 (held at the door), or via the drive‑thru during open hours. Tickets may also be available at the door until capacity is reached.

The Library notes it cannot guarantee food is free of allergens and may use event photos in its publications; ask staff if you prefer not to be photographed.