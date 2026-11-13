⚠️ Mulvane Library inside closed 1–5pm, drive‑thru open

On November 13, 2026, the Mulvane Public Library will close the inside of the building from 1pm–5pm so staff can prepare for the Friends of the Library Fundraiser.

The library is still open that day from 10:00am–8:00pm, and you can pick up your materials at the drive‑thru window during the 1–5pm interior closure.

If you need to grab holds or other items that afternoon, just use the drive‑thru window instead of coming inside.