🔧 Mulvane Building & Grounds Jobs: Multiple Openings at Kansas Star

Mulvane’s casino and arena are busy, and they’re looking for hands-on help to keep everything clean, safe, and guest-ready.

Below are several solid building and grounds roles at Kansas Star Casino you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Kansas Star Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Shift: 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Salary: Not listed (includes $2,000 hiring bonus)

Overnight role keeping public areas (hallways, lobbies, stairways, locker rooms) clean and safe. You’ll handle trash, some bio-cleanup, stock linens, and care for equipment. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs and stay on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Kansas Star Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Part-time / On-call

Salary: Not listed

Helps keep the arena and barns ready for horses, livestock, and events. Mix of cleaning stalls and shed rows, basic repairs, changing lights, and helping set up and tear down events. You’ll use hand/power tools and may run equipment like forklifts and tractors. Must be 18+ and able to walk, lift, shovel, rake, bend, and twist through the shift.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.