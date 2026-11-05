🍽️ Multiple Casino Food & Hospitality Jobs in Mulvane, KS

Mulvane’s casino scene is busy, and Kansas Star Casino is hiring across kitchens, bars, and events. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady tips, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $2,000 hiring bonus)

Cook Asian/Chinese dishes using wok, grill, sauté, and dim sum skills. Late-night schedule (Fri–Sat 7pm–3am; Sun, Mon, Thu 4pm–12am) with steady hours, ideal if you like busy dinner and late service.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $2,000 hiring bonus)

Work the line in a sports bar setting, cooking from standard recipes and keeping your station stocked and clean. Great fit if you have 6+ months cook experience and like a high-energy, game-day crowd.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Average $25/hour (per listing)

Deal blackjack and other assigned games while giving friendly, fast service. You’ll need to be 21+ with casino or dealer school experience and comfortable standing for most of your shift.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: Not listed

Help with events, horse stalls, food and beverage service, and banquet setups. Good if you want flexible, event-based hours, don’t mind physical work, and enjoy helping guests.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: Not listed

Set up and break down banquet bars, mix drinks from standard recipes, and handle cash. Best for 21+ with some bartending experience who like big events more than regular bar shifts.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Another posting for the Asian cuisine line cook role with the same late-night schedule (Fri–Sat 7pm–3am; Sun, Mon, Thu 4pm–12am). Strong fit if you already know wok cooking and want consistent hours.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook bar favorites to order, keep waste low, and follow safety rules. You’ll need 6+ months cook experience and be able to lift up to 75 lbs and stay on your feet.

Employer: Kansas Star Casino

Kansas Star Casino Location: Mulvane, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take guest orders, serve food and drinks, run the register, and keep the snack bar clean. Good entry point if you’re 18+ with some food handling experience and strong customer skills.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.