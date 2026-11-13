📅 Help care for Multnomah Park Cemetery Join a free, drop‑in cemetery tending day at Multnomah Park Cemetery on Nov. 13, 2026. Participants will: Clean grave markers

Learn about symbols on headstones

Help with litter pickup Details: Cost: free

free Ages: all ages welcome; minors must be with an adult

all ages welcome; Difficulty: easy

easy Registration: not required – come and go as you like

not required – come and go as you like Location: Multnomah Park Cemetery (Metro property in Multnomah County) What to bring: You don’t need tools or gloves – Metro provides tools, gloves and refreshments. Pets and service animals: Pets are not allowed at most Metro parks and natural areas, including this event.

at most Metro parks and natural areas, including this event. Service animals are welcome under the ADA and Oregon law (ORS 659A.143). Emotional support and therapy animals are not considered service animals.

More Info: Cemetery tending at Multnomah Park Cemetery | Metr...