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Multnomah County
📅 Free cemetery tending day at Multnomah Park Cemetery
4 days ago
📅 Help care for Multnomah Park Cemetery
Join a free, drop‑in cemetery tending day at Multnomah Park Cemetery on Nov. 13, 2026.
Participants will:
- Clean grave markers
- Learn about symbols on headstones
- Help with litter pickup
Details:
- Cost: free
- Ages: all ages welcome; minors must be with an adult
- Difficulty: easy
- Registration: not required – come and go as you like
- Location: Multnomah Park Cemetery (Metro property in Multnomah County)
What to bring:
- You don’t need tools or gloves – Metro provides tools, gloves and refreshments.
Pets and service animals:
- Pets are not allowed at most Metro parks and natural areas, including this event.
- Service animals are welcome under the ADA and Oregon law (ORS 659A.143). Emotional support and therapy animals are not considered service animals.
More Info: Cemetery tending at Multnomah Park Cemetery | Metr...
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